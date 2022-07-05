Bradley D. “Brad” Hogan, 54, of Kirbyville, MO passed away Tuesday, June 27, 2022 at Cox Medical Center Branson.
A gathering will be held for Brad on Tuesday, July 5th from 6 to 8 p.m. at J.D. Lee & Sons Funeral Home, located in Rogersville, MO. This will be a casual event with an opening prayer, an invitation to share and to visit.
Arrangements are under the direction of J.D. Lee and Sons Funeral Home.
