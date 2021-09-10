No formal services are currently planned for Robert “Cooter” Dale Bainter Jr., 63, of Galena, Mo.
He died on Sept. 8, 2021.Robert was born on Oct. 11, 1957., in Columbus, Ohio., the son of Robert Dale Bainter Sr. and Elizabeth Mae (Reid) Bainter.
He was preceded in death by his parents, son, Paul Jason Bainter, and recently a brother, Ronald “Buckwheat” Bainter.
He is survived by his daughter, Amanda Durst of Gallipolis, Ohio, two sons, Alan Bainter of Ashville, Ohio, Nathan (Lacy) Bainter of Gallipolis, Ohio, sister, Susan Wolford of Gallipolis, Ohio, two brothers, Bill (Theresa) Bainter, Tim Bainter both of Galena, Mo.
Arrangements and cremation are under the direction of Cremations of the Ozarks.
