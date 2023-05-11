Maevalyn Tillie Cole, infant daughter of Cassidy Hilton and William Cole, Jr. passed away on May 6, 2023.
Maevalyn was born March 7, 2023 in Branson, MO.
She was preceded in death by her paternal grandfather, William Cole, Sr.
Maevalyn is survived by her loving parents Bill and Cassidy; three sisters: Scarlett, Luella and Eleanor all of Hollister, MO; paternal grandmother Joanna Cole of Branson, MO; maternal grandparents Tami Stanley of Kirkwood, MO and Ron Hilton of Branson, MO.
Celebration of Life services for Maevalyn were held Thursday, May 11, at Snapp-Bearden Funeral Home & Crematory, Branson. Burial followed in Ozarks Memorial Park Cemetery, Branson.
Arrangements under the direction of Snapp-Bearden Funeral Home and Crematory.
