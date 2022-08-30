Patricia “Pat” Davis, 74, of Hollister, MO passed away on Thursday, August 25, 2022.
Pat entered this life on March 31, 1948, in Borger, TX, the daughter of Raymond and Jenelle (Jasper) Garnand. Pat was joined in marriage January 30, 1970, to Ransom Davis. They shared 45 years together until his passing on February 2, 2015.
A celebration of Pat’s life will be held Tuesday, September 20, 2022 at 10 a.m. at the Branson Christian Church in Branson, MO. The celebration will be followed by a 1 p.m. inurnment at Missouri Veterans Cemetery, Springfield, MO.
In lieu of flowers, Pat requested memorials be made to the Pat and Ransom Davis Charitable Fund c/o Community Foundation of the Ozarks, Springfield, MO.
Services and cremation are under the direction of Cremations of the Ozarks.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.