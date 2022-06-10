Services will be private for Robert “Bobby” Alan Gentle, 60, of Forsyth, Mo.
He died on June 9, 2022.
Robert was born on November 20, 1961 in Mexico, MO, to Jim and Betty (Hodges) Gentle.
He is survived by one daughter, Shasta Kutz and husband, three brothers, Terry (Judi) Gentle, Jim Gentle, Tony (Virgie) Gentle, and five sisters, Sue Whittaker, Becky Reich, Kathy (Ernest) Flannery, Mindy (David) Waymire, Robyn (Donnie) Whittaker
Cremation is under the direction of the Kissee-Schofield-Eakins Funeral Home LLC.
