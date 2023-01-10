Mary Anne Kaske Butler, 77, of Golden, MO passed away after a long illness on Monday, January 2, 2023, at her home with family.
Mary Anne was born in St. Louis, Missouri, the daughter of George and Fernanda Kaske.
She is preceded in death by her parents and ex-husband John H. Arns Jr., who is the father of her children.
Mary Anne is survived by her daughter, Amy Schachle (Lawrence) of Wasilla, AK; son John Arns of Portland, OR; two granddaughters Lauren and Josephine; her sister Joel Lachance (husband Jerry and daughter Julie) of Highlands Ranch, CO, and her current husband, Jerry L. Butler of the home.
A celebration of life is in the planning.
Arrangements and cremation are under the direction of Cremations of the Ozarks.
