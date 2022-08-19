Shirley E. Ascherman, 95, of Forsyth, Missouri, passed on peacefully August 11, 2022, with members of her family at her side.
Shirley was a resident of Forsyth Nursing & Rehabilitation in Forsyth. SHE was born July 23, 1927, in Westfield, Massachusetts, to Ernest J. Roy Sr. and Emma (Hebert) Roy.
Shirley was educated at public schools in Westfield and Springfield, Massachusetts, and was graduated in 1946 from Suffield (Connecticut) High School. She was also a graduate of the Christian Science nurse-training program at Chestnut Hill Benevolent Association, Brookline, Massachusetts. Shirley worked for many years as a Christian Science nurse and retired as administrator of Morningside, a Christian Science nursing facility at St. Petersburg, Florida.
She leaves son and daughter-in-law, Clinton and Linda Bennison of Saddlebrook, Missouri; son, Scott Bennison of St. Joseph, Michigan; daughter, Kimberly Ali of Palm Harbor, Florida; stepsons: Ernest Ascherman of Scarlet, North Carolina, and Kirk Ascherman of Leesburg, Virginia; seven grandchildren; one great grandchildren; and many nephews and nieces. She also leaves brother: Ernest J. Roy Jr. of Suffield, Connecticut, and Norman C. Roy, formerly of Suffield and now of Fleming Island, Florida.
Mrs. Ascherman was predeceased by first husband, Frederick Bennison of St. Petersburg, Florida; husband, Ernest Ascherman of Ossining, New York, and Blue Ridge, Georgia; half-brother C. Hale MacIntyre of Suffield, Connecticut and Melbourne, Florida; and half-sister Jean S. MacIntyre of Suffield.
A memorial celebration are planned for a later date. Arrangements and cremation are under the direction of Cremations of the Ozarks. To leave an online condolence, visit www.cremationsoftheozarks.com.
