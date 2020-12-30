A celebration of life was held Dec. 31, 2020, for Marsha Lynn Goodsell, 62, of Protem, Mo.
She died Dec. 25, 2020. She was born on Aug. 12, 1958, in Harrison, Ark., the daughter of Marion and Tressie (Tate) Lugenbell.
She was preceded in death by her father, Marion Lugenbell; husband, Richard Goodsell; brother, Artie Lugenbell; and stepmother, Patricia Lugenbell.
She is survived by her mother, Tressie Lugenbell; three sons, Dustin (Tabatha) Goodsell, David (LeAnn) Goodsell, and Phillip (Tamitha) Goodsell; two daughters, Sheila (Jacob) Yonkie, and Tiffany Goodsell; her two sisters, Sheyla Nunn and Debbie Barbour; seven brothers, Randy (Barbara) Lugenbell, Larry Lugenbell, Lowell Mings, Tom Mings, Bud Stoneburner, Jerry Stoneburner, and Russell Stoneburner.
Arrangements and cremation are under the direction of Cremations of the Ozarks.
