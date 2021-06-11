Services will be private for William Buckalew of Hollister, Mo.
He died on on June 8, 2021. William was born on April 18, 1937. He was the son of the late William and Beatrice Buckalew.
He was preceded in death by his sisters Jean and Ruth and three infant children.
He is survived by his wife, Dorothy Buckalew, daughter Karen, by his sister, Etta Drabick of Penn.
Arrangements are under the direction of Snapp-Bearden Funeral Home and Crematory, Branson.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.