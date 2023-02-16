Forrest “Frosty” Eugene Breitenbach, 71, of Hollister, MO passed away on February 10, 2023.
Frosty was born on December 13, 1951 in San Francisco, California.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Donald and Gretchen (Murray) Breitenbach; and brother, Murray H. Breitenbach.
Frosty is survived by his sister, Mary Ellen Standly; niece, Marsi McGurn; nephew, Donald B. McGurn; daughter, Jalaine Rundle; and two grandchidlren.
There are no formal services planned at this time.
Arrangements and cremation are under the direction of Cremations of the Ozarks.
