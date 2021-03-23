Family will announce services in Springfield and Greenville at a later time, for Patricia A. Peplinski, 56, of Ozark, Mo.
She died on March 19, 2021, Patricia was born Dec. 24, 1964 in Butler, Mo., To Kenneth and Antha (Hillis) Condray.
She was preceded in death by her parents Kenneth and Antha.
She is survived by her husband, Dennis Peplinski, Daughters; Amy( Doug )Hunter of Forsyth, Mo., And Sarah (Rick) Stewart of Springfield, Mo., Son; Branden Bishop of Nixa, Mo., A sister Beverly Condray of Poplar Bluff, Mo.
Arrangements were under the direction of Snapp-Bearden Funeral Home and Crematory, Branson, Mo.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.