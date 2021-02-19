Due to COVID restrictions, private family services were held for Frances Mae Sutter, 88. She was laid to rest in Ozarks Memorial Park Cemetery, Branson under the direction of Snapp-Bearden Funeral Home and Crematory, Branson.
She died Jan. 26, 2021.
Frances was born on July 18, 1932 in Crawford County, Missouri to Omar and Gertrude Spurgeon.
She is survived by her husband Charles Sutter; her sister, Ruth Hendrickson; and her two children, Deborah Grob (Dennis) and William Sutter (Sarah).
