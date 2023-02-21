Sharon Kathleen Foster, Kimberling City, MO, daughter of John and Kathleen (Lutz) Edwards, was born June 20, 1946, in Lawrence, KS, and departed this life on February 11, 2023, at the age of 76.
Sharon had been a resident of the area for twenty years, moving here from Eudora, KS. She was a bookkeeper. And was a member of the Ozark Mountain Assembly of God Church Kimberling City, MO.
Sharon was preceded in death by her parents.
Survivors include: her husband, Phill Foster of Kimberling City, MO; three sons, Michael Foster of Perry, KS, Philip Foster of Eudora, KS and Jay Foster of Hutchinson, KS; three daughters, Vickie Peck and husband, Rick of Emporia, KS, Carma Stanley and husband, Don of Georgetown, KY and Debbie Baer and husband, Mark of Maumell, AR; four sisters, Sandy Kraus of Kansas City, MO, Louise Ballard of Paola, KS, Marilyn McKibbin of Kimberling City, MO and Connie Cooper and husband, Kenneth of Lipan, TX; eighteen grandchildren; ten great grandchildren and a host of other family and friends.
Memorial service will be held at a later date for Sharon. Memorials in Sharon’s memory may be made to Ozark Mountain Assembly Church Kimberling City, MO. Cremation was under the direction of Stumpff Funeral Home Kimberling City, MO.
