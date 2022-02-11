Graveside service for David “Dallas” Arnold, 79, of Kissee Mills, Mo., will be held on Wed., Feb. 16 at Kissee Mills Cemetery at 10a.m.
He died on Feb. 6, 2022. David was born on Oct. 7, 1942, in Chicago, Ill., to Kelly Lee and Velma Marie (Mefford) Arnold.
He is preceded in death by his parents and brother Billy Lee Arnold.
Services have been entrusted to Whelchel Grace Funeral Home.
