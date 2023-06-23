John Arthur Albro, 92, passed away on Wednesday, June 14, 2023.
John was born October 2, 1930, near Mansfield, OH to Frank and Clemence May Albro. He married Sharon Presley in 1987.
John was preceded in death by his sisters: Betty Albro, Alice Maglott, Mary Snider, and Helen McClellan.
John is survived by his wife Sharon; two daughters, Karen and Rebecca; three stepchildren: Kurtis, Kristie and Kary; brother, James; sister, Shirley; eight grandchildren; and 7 great-grandchildren.
There are no former services at this time.
Arrangements and cremation are under the direction of Cremations of the Ozarks.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.