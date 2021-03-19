No formal services are planned at this time for Ephraim Jayson “EJ” Cates, age 89, of Springfield, Mo., He died on March 7, 2021. Ephraim Jayson was born on Sept. 25, 1931, in Alton, Mo., The son of Ira and Alma Cates.
Preceding him in death are his parents; wife, Lois M. Cates; and six siblings.
He is survived by his two sons: Dale Cates of Springfield, Mo., And David (Connie) Cates of Ventura, Calif., Two daughters: Patricia (Kenny) Yaeger of Houston, Mo., And Dorene Cates of Bakersfield, Calif.
Arrangements and cremation are under the direction of Cremations of the Ozarks.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.