The funeral to celebrate the life of Merle Ashel Steely, 97, will be at 10:45 a.m. on May 17, at the Branson Bible Church, Branson, MO. This will be preceded by an open casket visitation at 10am. The burial will be at 1:15 pm at Snapp Cemetery just south of Forsyth across Bull Shoals Bridge off Hwy 76.
He died on May 11, 2022.
Merle was born on Oct. 5, 1924., in Forsyth, MO, to Susie Steely (Keller) and Henry Elmer Steely.
He was preceded by his parents, his two wives, Vera Mae and Dot, and four brothers and five sisters.
He is survived by his five children, Joyce (Lee) Schmidt , Allen (Marcia) Steely, Marcia Parrotte, Stanley (Amy) Steely, and Barbara (Jim) Ford, sister-in-law Irene (Glenn) Sherman, step-son Fred (Sharon) Beaman.
Arrangements are under the direction of Snapp-Bearden Funeral Home & Crematory in Branson, MO.
