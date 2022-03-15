A Celebration of Life Service for Karen Eileen Phillips, 87, of Reeds Spring, Mo., will be held at 1p.m. March 14, 2022 at Greenlawn Funeral Home Branson, Mo., Burial will follow at White Chapel Memorial Gardens in Springfield, Mo.
She died on March 8, 2022. Karen was born on June 24, 1949.
She is survived by her daughters, Julie Auclair, Jennifer Dudley, Melinda Kincheloe.
Arrangements and cremation are under the direction of Greenlawn Funeral Home Branson, Mo.
