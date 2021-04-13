No service is currently planned for Wesley Joseph Booth, age 51, of Omaha, Ark.
He died on March 26, 2021. Wesley was born on Dec. 26, 1969, in Harrison, Ark., The son of Patrick and Dorothy (Edwards) Booth.
He is preceded in death by his mother.
He is survived by his father, Patrick Booth of Omaha, Ark., Brother, Vincent (Dawn) Booth of Azle, Texas., Sister, Cozzette (Matthew) Rose of Omaha, Ark., Daughter, Jennifer Booth of Harrison, Ark., Son, Buster (Cloe) Booth of Medford, Ore.
Arrangements and cremation are under the direction of Cremations of the Ozarks.
