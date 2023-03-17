Stanley “Stan” Eugene Evans, 79, of Kansas City, MO, passed away March 9, 2023.
Stan was born on September 2, 1943Kansas City, KS. He is a veteran of the U.S. Marines.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Harold and Helen (Sievering) Evans .
Stan is survived by his daughter, Melanie; sister, Chris Cadwell; brother, Michael Scott Evans; many nieces and nephews; many great-niece and great-nephews; and special niece, Renee Smith.
Stan will be interred 11 a.m. on Friday, April 14, at Missouri Veterans Cemetery, 5201 South Southwood Rd, Springfield, MO.
Services and cremation are under the direction of Cremations of the Ozarks.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.