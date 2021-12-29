A celebration of life for Bruce Allen Flaugh Sr., 65, will be at 11 a.m. Jan. 17, 2022 at the Riverside United Methodist Church, 617 Wright Avenue, Sioux City, Iowa with Pastor Liz Tucker officiating. A luncheon will follow immediately after at the church.
He born on Jan. 17, 1956 Bruce was died on Dec. 22, 2021
He is preceded in death by his parents, Richard Flaugh and Betty Conway, stepfather, Bill Conway, two brothers, Richard Flaugh Jr. and Don Flaugh, grandparents, Marge and Clint Friel, and Beaulah and Orville Flaugh.
He is survived by his ex-wife Cynthia Heida, three children, Aprile (Flaugh) Sikora, Bruce Flaugh Jr. and Darron Flaugh, stepmother, Kathy Flaugh, step grandmother, Coleen Christiansen, two sisters, Toni Brown and Patty Nelson, three brothers, Chad Flaugh, Ernie Flaugh and Craig Flaugh.
Cremation is under the direction of the Kissee-Schofield-Eakins Funeral Home, Forsyth, Mo.
