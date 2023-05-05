Ryan Kenneth Cordes, 38, of Kimberling City, MiO passed away May 1, 2023, in Springfield, MO.
Ryan was born on May 22, 1984, in Urbana, Il, the son of David and Nancy (Gilbert) Cordes. He was joined in marriage December 30, 2004, to Nicole Schoenbrun. Ryan was a veteran of the United States Navy.
He is preceded in death by his father.
Ryan is survived by his wife, Nicole Cordes of Kimberling City, MO; three children: Ryley Smith, Brady Cordes, and Mason Cordes; one granddaughter; mother, Nancy Cordes of Kimberling City, MO; sister, Sarah (Tayah) Geist of California; brother, Justin Cordes of Illinois; two nieces: Skylar Geist and Sofie Cordes; and nephew, Sullivan Geist.
No formal services are currently planned.
Arrangements and cremation are under the direction of Cremations of the Ozarks.
