Memorial services for Edward Guthmueller, 91, of Branson, Mo., will be held at a later date at Bethel Lutheran Cemetery in Battleview, ND.
He died on Jan. 10, 2022.
Edward was born on Nov. 14, 1930 in Merricourt, ND., to Edward and Flora (Benz) Guthmueller.
He was preceded in death by his parents, wife, Shirley and five siblings.
He is survived by his sons, Terry Guthmueller of Purcell, Okla., and Rodney Guthmueller of Denton, Texas., his daughter, Debbie Bjornebo of Branson, Mo., brother, Gene Guthmueller of South St. Paul, Minn.
Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Snapp-Bearden Funeral Home and Crematory, Branson, Mo.
