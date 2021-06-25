A private family gathering is being planned for a later time for Janet Lee Wright, age 59, of Branson, Mo.
She died on June 15, 2021. Janet was born on Dec. 23, 1961, in Watsonville, Calif., the daughter of James and Betty (Taylor) Wright.
She is preceded in death by her parents, sister, Tina Casson, uncle, David Lovell, and cousin, Marla Lamb.
She is survived by her son, Christopher Scott Wright of Omaha, Ark., daughter, Michelle Gene Wright of Branson, Mo., two sisters, Angela Ebeling of Branson, Mo., and Laurie Reardon of Jacksonville, Fla.
Arrangements and cremation are under the direction of Cremations of the Ozarks.
