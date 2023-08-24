Martha Copeland of Branson, Missouri passed away on August 15, 2023.
She was born on June 22, 1939.
Martha is survived by her son, Chuck Copeland.
A celebration of life was held on Wednesday, August 23, at the Branson United Methodist Church in the Holt Chapel.
Arrangements and cremation are under the direction of Cremations of the Ozarks.
