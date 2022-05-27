There will be a memorial service held at a later date for Amanda Lynne Harkness, 34, of Siloam Springs, Ark.
She died on May 14, 2022. Amanda was born on July 23, 1987 in Burley, Idaho., the daughter of Joylynn Harkness.
She is preceded in death by her mother and aunt, Leila Jensen.
She is survived by her significant other, Wilmer Cortez, children, Sophia, Gabriel, Alliauna, and Elena, uncle, Mike Jensen
Arrangements and cremation are under the direction of Cremations of the Ozarks.
