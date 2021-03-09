Graveside services for Lexie Maxine Scobee, 91, of Aurora, Mo., Were held on March 9, 2021, at Maple Park Cemetery in Aurora, Mo., With Pastor Rex Mooneyham officiating.
She died on March 3, 2021, Lexie was born July 28, 1929 at Reeds Spring, Mo., The daughter of Roy and Treva (Gentry) Warren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Peter Scobee; siblings, Norma Jean Windell, Faye Johnson, and Eva Lea McKnight; and daughter Darlene Berry.
She is survived by her daughter Donna of Marionville, Mo., and son David (Becky) of Forsyth, Mo.
Professional services have been entrusted to Whelchel Grace Funeral Home in Forsyth, Mo.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.