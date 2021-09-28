Funeral services for Cedric Lawrence Benoit, 62 of Branson, Mo., will be held Oct.9, 2021 at a 10:30 am Mass at St. Frances Xavier Cabrini Mission Chapel.
He died on Aug. 26, 2021.
Cedric was born on Oct.9, 1958., and grew up in Kaplan, Louisiana.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Lawrence Joseph Benoit and Mildred Cornor Benoit.
He is survived by his three children, Rocky Benoit, Heidi Benoit, and Luke Benoit, three siblings, Rebecca Benoit, Vida Benoit Brough and James Vince Benoit.
Local arrangements were under the direction of Snapp-Bearden Funeral Home and Crematory, Branson, Mo.
