Burial was private for Mildred Rowland, 100, of Cedarcreek, Mo.
She died Dec. 30, 2020.
She was born Aug. 22, 1920 to John Lewis and Nancy Ella (Patterson) Collins in Cedarcreek, Mo.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband Tom, brothers (Hobart and Norman), and her daughter Carol.
She is survived by her sons, Larry (Kathy) Rowland, Cedarcreek, and Lyle (Glenda) Rowland, of Cedarcreek.
Services have been entrusted to Whelchel Grace Funeral Home. Burial was private at Brown Cemetery, Cedarcreek, Mo.
