There are no services planned at this time for Tommy Lorenzo Barlow, 73, of Springfield, Mo.
He died on Aug. 17, 2021. Tommy was born on Dec. 7, 1947., in Hazelgreen, Mo., the son of Martin and Grace (Watson) Barlow.
He was proceeded in death by his parents, several brothers, and a sister.
He is survived by his wife Toni Ross-Barlow, his son, TJ Barlow of Kansas City, Kan., his daughter, Heather Barlow of Kansas City, Kan., and Toni’s family.
Arrangements and cremation are under the care of Cremations of the Ozarks.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.