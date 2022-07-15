Robert (Bob) Secrist passed away June 25, 2022, at his home in Branson, MO.
Bob was born on January 29th, 1946, in Maysville, KY.
He had three children, Jeremy, Nicole and Matthew, and had 3 grandchildren, Ethan, Joseph and Victoria, plus two great-grandchildren, Elliott and Liam.
Bob is survived by his wife of 36 years, Sharon and family.
Memorial services with military honors will be Tuesday, July 26, 2022 at 2:00 PM in Snapp-Bearden Funeral Home and Crematory, Branson, MO.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.