No formal services are currently planned for Bradley David Warren, age 43, of Branson, Mo.
He died on March 5, 2021. Bradley was born on March 17, 1977, in Fayetteville, Tenn., The son of Carl Paine and Sandra Kay (Raby) Warren.
He was preceded in death by his grandfather, Andrew Warren; grandmother, Betty Warren; and uncle, David Warren.
He is survived by his fiancé, Amber Arras of Branson, Mo., Mother, Sandra Raby of Fayetteville, Tenn., Son, Austin Johnson of Fayetteville, Tenn., Stepdaughter, Alexis (Logan) Potter of Wooster, Ark., Sister, Rebecca Raby of Shelbyville, Tenn., Stepbrother, Jeremy Raby of Fayetteville, Tenn.
Arrangements and cremation are under the direction of Cremations of the Ozarks.
