There will be no public visitation or service for Kathleen S. Peterson, 71 of Forsyth, Mo.
She died on April 3, 2021. Kathleen was born Oct. 22, 1949 In St. Louis, Mo., The daughter of Hurburt & Ellen Reed.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband Herbert Peterson and son Eric Going.
She is survived by one son, Michael (Amanda) Going of Forsyth, Mo.
Arrangements were under the direction of Snapp-Bearden Funeral Home and Crematory, Branson, Mo.
