Nancy Jean Tatum Mundell, 61, passed away suddenly on Thursday April 6, 2023, at Cox Medical Center in Branson, Missouri. She was born on October 9,1961 in Memphis, TN to Tommy and Helen Morris Tatum.
Nancy Mundell was preceded in death by her parents and her brother James Daniel Tatum.
She is survived by her husband, Tom Mundell, son Tyler Clagett of Guy, AR, daughter Whitney Clagett of Hollister, step-son Shawn (Melissa) Mundell of Cedar Rapids, IA, sister Tammye (David) Stahler of Harrison, AR, grandchildren Connor, Chance, and Riley Ashton, Hannah and Luke Mundell, nieces Dr. Katie Stahler and Haley Eiland, many relatives, friends, and coworkers.
Nancy was a beloved wife, mother, grandmother, sister and friend. She worked in the medical profession for the majority of her career. She most recently worked at the Mercy Autism Center in Branson. She loved taking care of everyone. She was selfless and sacrificial to others. Whatever the need, Nancy went out of her way to help regardless of whether it was family, friends or acquaintances.
A Celebration of Life will be held at Mercy Clinic Autism Diagnostics, 448 State Hwy 248, Branson, MO on Thursday April 20, 2023 from 5:30 PM to 8:00 PM. Arrangements are under the care of Snapp-Bearden Funeral Home and Crematory, Branson.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.