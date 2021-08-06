A service for Andrew “Andy” Lucas Youngblood, 46, of Merriam Woods, Mo., will be held at a later date at Sardis Baptist Church in Forsyth, Mo, with Pastor Josh officiating.
He died on July 31, 2021. Andrew was born on June 4, 1975, in Branson, Mo., the son of James and Reba (McNish) Youngblood.
He is preceded in death by his grandparents, his mother, Reba Youngblood; and an uncle, Joe McNish.
He is survived by his wife, Tamra Youngblood of Merriam Woods, Mo., son, Calvin Youngblood of Merriam Woods, Mo., father, James Youngblood of Forsyth, Mo., sister, Becky Hull of Verona, Mo., brother, Philip Youngblood of Kirbyville, Mo.
Arrangements and cremation are under the care of Cremations of the Ozarks
