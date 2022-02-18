A celebration of life for Jacquelyn Eleanor Dresser, 80, of Branson, Mo., will be held later this summer. She died on Feb. 13, 2022. Jacquelyn was born on April 15, 1941, in Washington D.C., the daughter of Paul and Eleanor (Watts) McGuire, Sr.
She has been preceded in death by her parents and a spouse, Amos Dresser.
She is survived by her husband s, Bob Porter of Branson, Mo., son, Michael (Teresa) Swick of Branson, Mo., daughters, Victoria (Rodney) Daniels, of Ridgedale, Mo., and Elizabeth (Scott Turner ) Maddy of St. Louis, Mo., three sisters, Katherine Merz of Estero, Fla., Rita Clark of Colorado Springs, Colo., and Mary Jayne McGuire of Hendersonville, North Carolina, brother, Paul McGuire, Jr of Park Ridge, Ill.
Arrangements and cremation are under the direction of Cremations of the Ozarks.
