Private burial for Jack Robert Pitts, 91, of Branson,Mo., was held on June 3, 2021 in Ozarks Memorial Park Cemetery.
He died on May 29, 2021. Jack was born Oct. 2, 1929., in Milwaukee, Wis., son of Joseph & Emily Pitts.
He was preceded in death by his wife Betty (Bernadette) nee Mutz.
He is survived by his sons, James R. (Kathy) Pitts of Oshkosh, Wis., Richard B. Pitts, of Horace, N.D., daughters Jacqueline A. Baker, of Ft. Worth, Texas, and Pamela S. Pitts, of East Troy, Wis.
Arrangements were under the direction of Snapp-Bearden Funeral Home and Crematory, Branson, Mo.
