Genevieve Lois Biggins, 88, of Hollister, MO passed away June 24, 2022.
She entered this life on September 28, 1933, the daughter of Ivan and Gladys (Gerber) Cook in Cassville, WI.
Genevieve is preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Russell “Russ” Biggin; brothers: Harold Arthur Cook, Ivan Junior Cook, and Glen Monroe Cook.
She is survived by her family: Michael (Arleen) Adrian, Scott (Joann) Adrian, Bruce Biggin, Kathy Bauch, Mark (Peggie) Biggin, Eleanor Suzanne Reinecke, and Joyce Diane Uecker, David Lewis Cook, and many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, and nephews.
Genevieve will be laid to rest at Ramsey Cemetery in Glen Haven, WI at a later date.
Arrangements and cremation are under the direction of Cremations of the Ozarks. com.
