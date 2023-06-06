Kathleen “Kathy” Barbara Uland, 82, of Branson, MO passed away May 24, 2023.
Kathy was born on July 27, 1940, in Cleveland, OH, the daughter of Edward and Agnes (Pelsnik) Sydlow.
She is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Douglas Uland; and three sisters: Beatrice Rulli, Beverly Whitaker, and Maureen “Molly” Ford.
Kathy is survived by two stepchildren: Jaine (Phillip) Whiteman of Alpharetta, GA, and Paul Uland of Denver, CO; along with many nieces, nephews, and extended family.
A celebration of life will be 11 a.m. June 24, at The Sanctuary of Hope, 1790 Bee Creek Road, Branson, MO with Sam Kaunley officiating, with lunch and inurnment to follow. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Kathy’s name to Both Hands Mission, PO Box 2713, Brentwood, TN 37024.
Arrangements and cremation are under the direction of Cremations of the Ozarks.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.