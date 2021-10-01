No services are planned for David Ray Weber, of Merriam Woods, Mo.
David was born on Oct. 29, 1942, in Tecumseh, Neb., the son of Raymond and Julia Brockmeier Weber.
He was preceded in death by his son, Brian, and his parents.
He is survived by his son, Darin (Laurie) and Dylan (Lexi), Brodey, his brother Dan (Loyie), his wife, Sandy and her two sons, Matthew and Stewart.
Cremation was handled by Whelchel Grace Funeral Home.
