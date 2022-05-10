A memorial service for Steven Dwayne Sanderson, 61, of Branson, MO, will be held at 1 p.m. May 7, 2022, at Cremations of the Ozarks, 115 Industrial Park Drive, Hollister, MO, with Chaplain James Thomas officiating.
He died on May 5, 2022.
Steven was born on Dec. 11, 1960, in Glendale, AZ, the son of Thomas and Margie (Henry) Hanson.
He is preceded in death by his in-laws, Jerry and Donna Janes and his parents.
He is survived by his wife, Dolly Sanderson, four children; Cassaundra Sanderson, Selena (Shane) Coker, Rhiannon Sanderson, and Dustin (Bobbi) Sanderson, sister, Debbie Hanson, brother, Rick Hanson, sister, Holly (Dean) Brown, sister, Dawn (Shannon) Reed.
Services and cremation are under the direction of Cremations of the Ozarks.
