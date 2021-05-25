No service is planned at this time for William Dennis Meeks.
He died on May 19, 2021. William was born on Aug. 21, 1950., to Lum Jefferson Meeks (Jeff) and Jewel Marie Meeks.
He was preceded in death by his parents, infant sister Shirley May, infant twin brothers, sisters, Bonnie Tilden, and Nora Bailes and three loves of his life, Sue, Paula & Sherrie.
He is survived by his spouse Robin Meeks, sisters, Audrey Hedrick, Betty Scurlock and Iva Nell Davis, brothers, Leon Meeks and JD Meeks. His son Dennis Meeks, daughter, Angela Johnson, daughter, Mickie Baker, daughter, Jamie Henry.
Cremation was under the direction of Stumpff Funeral Home Kimberling City, Mo.
