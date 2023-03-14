Phyllis Kay Burchette passed away on March 9, 2023.
Phyllis was born on March 25, 1941.
She was preceeded in death by her husband; parents, David and Edna Chudacoff; and nephew Chris Carter.
Phyllis is survived by a sister, Patricia (Jim) Carter; two daughters, Dianne Simpson (Robbie) and Debra Tucker (Robert); and one son, Michael T. Burchette (Laura); 8 grandchildren: Rose Marie, David, Phillip, Michelle, Synthia, Cortnie, Michael and Matthew; 14 (with one on the way) great grandchildren: Taylor, Stephen, Lauryn, Payton, Elijah, Julian, Ethan, Michael, Tommy, Hellena, Kaia, Anthony, Jaedyn, and Emerson; and great grandchildren, Urijah, Kaia, and Aliyah.
Services for Phyllis were held on Tuesday, March 14 in Snapp-Bearden Funeral Home and Crematory, Branson with Pastor Martin Jones officiating. She was laid to rest in Ozarks Memorial Park Cemetery, Branson. In memory of Phyllis, donations are requested to Christian Action Ministry, 610 S 6th St STE 102, Branson, MO.
Arrangements under the direction of Snapp-Bearden Funeral Home and Crematory.
