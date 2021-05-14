Funeral services for Deola Louise Groves, 81 of Lebanon, Mo., were held on May 14, 2021, At Greenlawn Funeral Home in Branson, With Rev. Violet Coffelt officiating. Burial was in the Blue Eye Cemetery.
She passed away May 10, 2021., Deola was born on April 22, 1940, in Galt, Mo., the daughter of Louie and Grace Scott Jackson.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
She is survived by her husband, Jerry Groves of the home, one daughter, DeAnn Groves Yu of Lebanon, Mo., One sister, Judy Mease of Hurley, Mo.
Arrangements were under the direction of Greenlawn Funeral Home in Branson, Mo.
