Funeral services for Dorothy Lee Bowers, 81, of Springfield, MO, will be June 13, 2022 at 11a.m. in North Nixa Baptist Church, located at1730 Hwy CC, Nixa, MO. The burial will follow in Ozarks Memorial Park Cemetery, Branson, MO.
She died on June 8, 2022.
Dorothy was born on September 15, 1940., in Cumberland, MD.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Joseph and Elizabeth Dryer, husband James R. Bowers, son William R. Dotson and siblings, Joseph B. Dyer, Jr. and Janeth Martin.
She is survived by her sons, Daniel E. Dotson, and Kenneth J. (Elizabeth) Dotson, step-children William (Linda) Michael Bowers, and Kathryn L. (Bowers) Martin.
Arrangements are under the direction of Snapp-Bearden Funeral Home & Crematory, Branson, MO.
