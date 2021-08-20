A memorial service will be held in California at a later date, for Frederica “Freddie” Donne Rumph, 58, of Billings, Mo.
She died on Aug. 7, 2021.
Frederica was born on July 17, 1963., the daughter of Pierce Hanson and Patricia (Brown) Thomas in Humboldt, Calif.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Fred and Rose Ann Thomas, Pierce Hanson, and Patricia (Brown) Thomas.
She is survived by her son, Justin (Jennifer) Rumph of Sacramento, Calif., son, Thomas (Jacquelyn Victor) Rumph of Republic, Mo., daughter, Kristina Rumph of Nevada., brother, Sidney (Theresa) Thomas,sister, Rita (Tom) Hood, brother, Glen Winsick, brother, Bill (Jen) Thomas, brother, Rick (Danielle) Thomas.
Arrangements and cremation are under the direction of Cremations of the Ozarks.
