Robb Lee Conner was born May 25, 1968 in Red Bluff, CA. After attending school, Robb enlisted in the United States Army and was stationed at Ft. Benning in Georgia and Germany.
Robb entered into rest at his home in Branson on January 3, 2022 at the age of 53.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Ancil Conner and Patricia Rowland and his wife, Vicki Conner.
Robb is survived by his children, Cody Conner & wife Caitlyn Golden of Severance, CO, Cassidy Conner of Branson, Devin Casey of Branson, Jazmyn Fesperman of Ava, Jen Horner of Springfield and Michael Horner of Springfield; brother, Matt Conner & wife Terri of Merriam Woods; sister, Lisa Culley & husband Kevin of Sedalia; step-father, Bob Rowland of Hollister; step-brothers, Dale Rowland of Springfield and Tim Rowland of Hollister; and step-sister Judy Rowland of Branson.
A celebration of Robb’s life will be held at Branson First Church of the Nazarene on Friday, January 7, 2022 at 2:00 P.M. with full military honors. Burial will be in Alpena, Arkansas at a later date.
Cremation arrangements were under the direction of Snapp-Bearden Funeral Home and Crematory, Branson.
