Burial for Ronald Calvin Hawkins 81, was held on Nov. 18, 2021 at the Fristoe Missionary Baptist Church located in Fristoe, Mo.
He died on Nov. 13, 2021.Ronald was born on June 17, 1940 in Kennett, Mo., to Heman and Florence (Riley) Hawkins.
He was proceeded in death by his parents, Heman and Florence Hawkins, his brother Dale Hawkins.
He is survived by his wife, Mary (Chancellor) Hawkins, siblings, Rowena Smith, Ruth Mavoy Hirst, Lloyd Hawkins, and Floyd Hawkins, all of Independence, Mo., his children May Florence Hawkins, stepchildren, Monte Scott, Marilyn Ball (Jimmy), Anita Franklin (Gary), and Sheryl Vick-Spease (Chris).
Arrangements and burial are under the direction of Cremations of the Ozarks.
