No services are being planned at this time for Samuel “John” Sevier, 71, of Branson, Mo.
He died on Oct. 9, 2021.Samuel ws born on April 3, 1950., in Houston, Texas., the son of Samuel and Annette (Cossey) Sevier.
He was preceded in death by his parents, wife, Mary Sweeny, and sister, Gail Sevier.
He is survived by his children, Sydney, Samuel, and Shawna.
Arrangements and cremation are under the direction of Cremations of the Ozarks.
