Cami Jo Garland, 63, of Cape Fair, MO passed away on January 3, 2023, in Cassville, Missouri.
Cami Jo was born on March 19, 1959, in Boise, Idaho, the daughter of Asa and Donna (Gentry) Helm.
She is preceded in death by her parents; brother Steve Helm; sister Caryn Ocamb; brother-in-law Gary Garland; and son-in-law Rob Bayer.
Cami Jo is survived by her two daughters Carissa Bayer of Branson, MO and Chelsee (Zachary) Gates of Madras, OR; son Joseph Garland of Springfield, MO; seven grandchildren Asa, Alec, Autumn, Cameron, Conner, Cooper, and Caleb; one great-grandchild Atlas; brother Scott (Jami) Helm of Cape Fair, MO; sister-in-law Jean Helm of Berryville, AR; and former husband, David Garland of Springfield, MO.
A memorial service will be planned for a later time. Arrangements and Cremation are under the direction of Cremations of the Ozarks.
